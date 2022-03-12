Bhopal: Mega musical feast Hriday Drishyam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents enjoyed Kabir, sufi, pop songs, Spanish folk music and sarod recital at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre Bharat Bhavan, Ravindra Convention Centre, and Drive-in Cinema on Saturday evening.

It was part of fifth edition of four-day mega musical feast Hriday Drishyam, organised by Madhya Pradesh culture and tourism departments, which resumed after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The event began with performance by sarod player Amaan Ali Bangash, son of music maestro Amjad Ali Khan, at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre (Minto Hall). He presented a bandish in raga Shri, which delighted the audience. Satyajeet accompanied him on tabla. It was followed by Spanish folk music by Almudena (Spain) at the centre.

Music lovers also enjoyed sitar recital by Purbayan Chatterjee at Bharat Bhavan, Kabir and Sufi songs by Padma Shri Bharti Bandhu at Ravindra Convention Centre and pop-rock songs by singer Shefali at Drive-in Cinema.

Bharti Bandhu began with Kabir song, Maan lago mero yaar fakiri mein…’ Some more sufi and kabir songs were presented, which won huge round of applause from the audience. Pop Singer Shefali presented songs, Yeh Kali Kali Aankhen among others, which compelled the audience to dance.

Besides, Zari Zardozi pattern competition by Raag Bhopali was held at Minto Hall. Stalls showcasing Gond painting, jewellery and jute products, made by local artisans were put up at Ravindra Convention Centre.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Prajapita Bramhakumari Ishwariya Visvavidyalay to hold national media meet on Sunday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 11:53 PM IST