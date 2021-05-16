Bhopal: Meet Saiem Khan who uploads videos to help people get information about oxygen, medicines, health care

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the second wave of corona spread in the city and people were asking for oxygen, CT scans, ambulances, injections, specific medicines, doctors’ consultancy and plasma banks, a fire safety engineer came forward to help.

Saiem Khan, 26, a fire safety engineer by training, a businessman by profession and a social activist by choice, decided to step in to fill the void.

Instead of answering questions only through words, he decided to answer them through videos, which he uploaded on Instagram. “This made it more useful,” he told Free Press.

For instance, he would go to a CT scan centre, shoot the place and record a brief conversation with the person about timings, when the centre remains open, the charges, how long the procedure takes etc.