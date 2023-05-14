Bhopal: Meet mothers to dozens of children who were not born to them

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): This Mother’s Day, meet women who are mothers to dozens of children of all ages though none was born to them. These mothers are among 16 who live in homes with their children at SOS Balgram in Khajuri Kalan on city’s outskirts.

Mother to 30 children

Rahisha Sheikh, 66, is the mother of 30 children. Of them, 23 are working in different places in India and abroad while seven live with her. One of her daughters is an HR manager with Club Mahindra and a son is a physiotherapist. Others are working in hotels and IT companies in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Bengaluru and other places. Four of her children are married and she also has grandchildren. Rahisha hails from Maharashtra and has been associated with SOS Balgram for past 33 years. She says she never felt that she doesn’t have her own children. “My children love me more than a biological child would. Recently, when I fell ill, one of my daughters used her medical insurance policy to pay my hospital bills. I am retiring shortly and many of them are asking me to live with them,” she says.

Has 25 children

Krishna Nath, 55, is from Assam. She has 25 children of which eight live with her and seven are married. Some of her children are studying engineering, others are pursuing medicine. Krishna has been associated with the organisation since 2000. She said she wanted to serve elderly people since her school days. Her late mother would pressurise her to get married but she refused. After retirement, Krishna plans to live in a house she is building in Bairagarh. “I want my daughters to have a mayka where they can come whenever they want to,” she said. “I am very happy. I never feel tired. I am so attached to my children that I can't live or breathe without them,” she says.

Mother of 17 children

Reena,40, is a mother of 17 children. Of them, nine are working in different sectors including management and sports. Some are studying whereas eight (all girls) live with her. Two daughters have got married and are mothers now. “I am from Odisha and associated with the SOS Balgram for 10 years. I was drawn towards children even as a child,” she says. Reena’s parents would pressurise her to marry. “Many marriage proposals came but I rejected. I am very happy with my children. I think God has sent me for them,” she added. Reena feels very proud when teachers appreciate her children at Parents-Teachers Meeting before others.

Read Also Bhopal: Protest continues against wine shop at Civil Lines