Bhopal: Meet held to review preparations of Youth Mahapanchayat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The preparations for Youth Mahapanchayat to be held in city on July 23-24 were reviewed through video conferencing under chairmanship of Shailendra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, on Friday.

Singh said that during two-day mahapanchayat, there would be 6 parallel sessions for discussion on selected subjects at state level. At the end of the programme, the draft of the resolution will be prepared by incorporating findings and suggestions received from all the thematic sessions.

Singh said that on 116th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad, there would be youth panchayat at the district level on July 18 to develop leadership among the youths. Through online registration for Youth Panchayat, all the registered participants at district level will be invited to selected colleges and universities for preliminary screening.

The selected participants will be invited for Youth Panchayat at the designated venue of the district. The invited participants will have a group discussion after verifying their eligibility.

The participants will be evaluated by the selection committee on the basis of efficiency, knowledge of subject, patience towards opposition's opinion, clarity of thought and ability to place counter point. One or two participants from each group will be selected after final round group discussion, 6-8 best participants will be selected for Youth Mahapanchayat to be held in Bhopal, where they will represent the district at the state level.

Deepti Gaur Mukherjee, Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Director, Sports and Youth Welfare Ravi Kumar Gupta, Deepak Singh, Commissioner, Higher Education and concerned officers were also present in the meeting.