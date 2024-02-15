Bhopal: Meena Becomes CEO Of Smart City, CB Gets Charge Of Metro

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government transferred IAS officers on Thursday and gave them additional charges. KL Meena was transferred as additional commissioner of Urban Development Department and given the additional charge of CEO Bhopal Smart City. CEO of Satna Panchayat Parikshit Jhade was appointed as additional commissioner of Urban Development Department. Secretary of Industries and Transport CB Chakravarty has been given the additional charge of Metro Rail Corporation.

Additional chief secretary Vinod Kumar was given the charge of Cottage and Village Industries Department. Deputy secretary of Higher Secondary Education Board Hrideysh Kumar Shrivastava transferred as deputy secretary to CM’s Secretariat (box) CEO-BDA transferred The government also shifted chief executive officer of Bhopal Development Authority Sandeep Kerketta. He was appointed deputy secretary till further orders. Besides, director of WALMI Tarun Rathi was transferred as joint CEO to the office of the chief electoral officer. Joint CEO of chief electoral office Ruchika Chouhan is appointed as additional secretary government of Madhya Pradesh.