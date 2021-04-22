Bhopal: Medical oxygen leaves more than 120 industrial units on ventilator

BHOPAL: Government is in a catch 22 situation. The orders by the state government to divert all oxygen supply meant for industrial use to hospitals has left more than 7000 workers staring at their livelihood.

More than 120 industrial units in Mandideep Industrial Area have stopped their operations for past one week after their supply of oxygen was diverted for medical purpose. This has left more than 7000 workers engaged in these units without job.

The industrial units affected include majors like HEG, Crompton Greaves Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Andritz Hydro besides several dozen units, specially engaged in fabrication works.

Bhagava Carbonic Pvt Ltd that supplies oxygen to more than 120 industrial units confirmed that they were unable to do so for past one week. ìOn an average we used to supply 4000 cubic meters of oxygen to industrial units in and around Mandideep. The supply that we used to get from Gujarat and Maharashtra has been stopped. We are helpless in such a situation,î said Saurabh Bhargava, director Bhargava Carbonic.