Bhopal: Medical Colleges teachers call on minister Sadho, seek fulfillment of demands by Jan 9

BHOPAL: A delegation of medical colleges teachers called on Medical Education minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho in the evening and appraised her about their demands.

Medical teachers gave the minister an ultimatum of January 9 for fulfillment of their demands.

The demands of Central Body of Madhya Pradesh Medical Teacher Association (MPMTA) are formulation of departmental timescale promotion/up-gradation policy for medical teachers, grant of actual benefit of 7th Payscale from January 1, 2016 and resolution of other departmental discrepancy pending since last so many years.

MPMTA general secretary Dr Prakash Malviya said, “If demands are not fulfilled, we will go for strike as per the stand of MPMTA. Our main issue is that there is no established policy for timely promotion and up-gradation. Medical education minister patiently heard our demand and looked very much positive for fulfilling the same.”