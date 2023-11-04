Bhopal: Media Management Crucial In Modern Day Elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The media management strategies have a profound impact on the electoral campaigns of political parties. Both BJP and Congress closely scrutinize the media landscape to stay ahead in the political game. Media chairmen from both parties revealed that their roles extend beyond just public relations.

They are responsible for meticulously tracking the media’s coverage of their respective parties and the opposition, including monitoring opposition party rallies and leader’s speeches. This continuous surveillance allows them to gauge public sentiment and adapt their strategies accordingly. To know the schedule and working of the party’s media department Free Press talk to the Media head of both BJP and Congress. Ashish Agarwal, BJP’s state media head said, “The media team in a political party assumes a crucial role, with our day commencing early in the morning by reviewing the previous day’s assignments and checking if the press notes or information we issued have been covered in the newspapers or not.

Our initial focus in the morning is on monitoring print media. Following this, a virtual conference with the spokesperson is conducted, during which we discuss the three key issues we will address that day. And we also decide which of our main leaders will address which issue. In case any new issues arise instantly, the team promptly formulates responses, prepares press notes, and coordinates their communication strategy. As the day progresses, we continue to monitor activities and media coverage, culminating in the development of strategies for the following day.” KK Mishra, Chairman of Congress media department, said, “Daily in the morning, we had a meeting to discuss the issues we intend to raise, including the topics that the BJP is focusing on and how we can counter their points.

Later in the evening, another meeting take place to determine the subjects for upcoming press conferences. We closely monitor the press conferences and speeches of the opposition, conducting research to formulate effective counterarguments. Higher authorities provide guidance on which leader or spokesperson will hold these press conferences over the next 5-6 days. State media teams brief these individuals and provide necessary inputs.”

