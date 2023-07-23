Bhopal: MCU VC K G Suresh Honoured With Health Comms Award

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication Prof (Dr) K G Suresh was on Friday evening honoured with Health Comms award 2023 for outstanding contributions to Health Communications.

PRmoment Founder Ben Smith joined the event from London. Paarul Chand, Editor, PRmoment was also present. As Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication Prof Suresh had introduced Critical Appraisal Skills Programme in Public Health Communication as part of the curriculum in collaboration with Oxford University, Thomson Reuters Foundation and UNICEF.

Read Also ICAN6 To Bring Out Bhopal Declaration On Media Literacy, Says MCU Vice Chancellor Prof K G Suresh

FPJ

He had also been a member of the WHO expert committee on pulse polio communication. In collaboration with UNICEF Madhya Pradesh Prof Suresh had organised several programmes on evidence based reporting and child safety for journalists in all campuses of the university at Bhopal Rewa, Khandwa and Noida.

Prof Suresh was nominated as a member of the Covid awareness committee headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the peak of the pandemic. Other distinguished members included Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

Read Also Bhopal: Prof Khem Singh Daheria appointed is new VC of Hindi University

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)