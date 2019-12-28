Bhopal: MCU VC asked to revoke decision on ‘zero attendance girls students’

BHOPAL: After complaints by girls residing at MCU hostel, extra security has been deputed at the MCU girls hostel. Ruckus was created by some boys at the roof of girls hostel on intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Girls had made a complaint to the warden and later have called police through dial 100 but to no avail. Later in the morning, rector Shrikant Singh visited the hostel and made extra security arrangements.

Two additional security guards will be deputed at the roof besides the ones posted at the entrance gate. Moreover, additional CCTV cameras are being installed as well, said Shrikant Singh.

Later in the day, a section of students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication submitted a memorandum to the VC in which they demanded that the decision of allowing two girls with zero attendance, to appear in exams- be revoked.

The students of Mass Communication Department submitted the memorandum on Saturday asking the VC not to come under pressure of ‘miscreants’ who created scene by sitting on dharna at university gates despite zero attendance.

“The decision made by university has set a wrong precedent and example for students who are regular and disciplined. It is wrong if students who do not attend even a single lecture in the whole semester, whose names were struck off, who do not fill examination forms are allowed write exam,” said Pooja Gupta, one of the 50 odd signatories to the memorandum.

Other students also insisted that university administration should enforce rules and regulations on all the students without any fear or favour.

“If sitting on a dharna could force the university administration to change its decision, tomorrow others may follow the suit,” said the students.