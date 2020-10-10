Bhopal: MCU, Unicef to roll out Critical Appraisal Skills (CAS) for public health reporting in MP

BHOPAL: Critical Appraisal Skills (CAS) for public health reporting programme will be rolled out in the state as part of joint effort of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication and Unicef. This was shared in the zoom meet organised as part of orientation on CAS by MCU and UNICEF.

Prof KG Suresh, vice chancellor of MCU who was one of the pioneers for rolling this in India, shared his experiences on CAS. He spoke about the need for evidence and its analysis for media reporting on health, which this programme will help. He stressed on importance of accuracy and objectivity when reporting on health, which this programme of Critical Skill Appraisal will help to strengthen.

Dr Santosh Shukla, additional director, department of health and family welfare, shared how with support of media, state has been able to spread right information to people and spoke on importance of reporting based on right and correct scientific information on vaccination.

Sonia Sarkar, communication officer (media), Unicef India, said CAS initiated in year 2014- 15 in public health journalism gains renewed importance as it helps to fight misinformation, stigma and discrimination and stresses on using evidence in health reporting.

Dr Vandana Bhatia, health specialist with Unicef MP shared progress on indicators of newborn care, immunisation, childhood illness and the challenges that lie ahead. Anil Gulati, communication specialist with Unicef MP, coordinated the meet.