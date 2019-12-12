Bhopal: MCU students stage protest outside VC’s office

BHOPAL: A day after submitting complaint to their Vice Chancellor, the students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University, staged a protest against the adjunct faculty Dilip Mandal- outside the VC’s office on Thursday.

The students launched demanded that the Mandal be terminated as he has launched a vilification campaign on social media against the high caste (especially Brahmins, according to the students).

During the sit-in outside the VC Deepak Tiwari’s office the students raised slogans like jativaad nahi chalega.

Students’ demand to meet their VC could not be fulfilled as he was not present on the occasion, later they settled to talk with registrar Deependra Baghel.

The glass gate outside the VC chamber was broken by one the protesting students amid the heated discussion with Baghel, who tried to placate the students.

Baghel assured the students that a panel of all the head of the departments would be formed to probe the matter.

The students will meet their Vice Chancellor on Friday with their demand to expel Prof Mandal.