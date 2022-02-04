Bhopal: MBBS teaching in Hindi soon

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state medical education department has started taking action following announcement made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Republic Day that medical education will be imparted in Hindi in the state.

Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang said the process of teaching medical courses in Hindi in medical colleges run by state government has begun. It will be started from Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal.

The minister held a meeting with subject experts to promote use of Hindi in medical education curriculum and to prepare supplementary books in Hindi for first year MBBS students. The minister held discussions with vice chancellor and registrar of Atal Bihari Hindi University, doctors at AIIMS Bhopal and Gandhi Medical College in the presence of commissioner, medical education.

In the first phase, Hindi language will be used more by the medical college teachers. Along with this, assessment of first year medical students will be done after study. First, the students of Hindi background will be assessed for reading for 2 months through English medium and for 2 months through Hindi medium.

In the second phase, supplementary reference books of 3 subjects (Anatomy, Physiology and Bio-Chemistry) of first year MBBS will be prepared in Hindi language. Three committees have been formed to complete the action plan.

A committee has been constituted to prepare an action plan for the use of Hindi in medical education curriculum and preparation of supplementary reference books in Hindi. Guidance of Atal Bihari Hindi University will be obtained for implementation.

A sub-committee has been formed to prepare supplementary reference books in Hindi on subject of MBBS first year including anatomy, physiology and bio-chemistry. A verification sub-committee has also been set up for refining the text prepared in Hindi.

