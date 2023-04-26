 Bhopal: Mayurbhanj Chhau portrays life of Emperor Ashoka
Bhopal: Mayurbhanj Chhau portrays life of Emperor Ashoka

Ballet, Ashok ka Paschatap, staged at Gandhi Bhawan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 11:51 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The life of Emperor Ashoka was showcased through a ballet, Ashok ka Paschatap, at Gandhi Bhawan in the city on Wednesday evening.

Choreographed by Vaishali Gupta, the ballet was presented by 12 artistes of Rang Triveni Samiti through Mayurbhanj Chhau.

The message given by the ballet was that not only Ashoka but every human being lives his life at two levels. One level is intimate. In this, warmth and mutual trust of companionship and children give meaning to life.

Gupta said that preparations for ballet were going on at Mayaram Surjan Bhavan for the last one month at a workshop. The drama shows war between Kalinga and Emperor Ashoka. Ashoka could not penetrate the fort of Kalinga.

