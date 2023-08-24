Bhopal: Mayor, MiC, Commissioner Get More Financial Teeth

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has enhanced the financial powers of Mayor, Mayor in Council (MiC), Corporation and Municipal Commissioner. The Mayor of the cities with more than five lakh population has been armed with financial power of Rs 5-10 crore. In cities with population below 5 lakh, the Mayor will have power to spend upto financial power of Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crores.

In cities with more than 5 lakh population, the Mayor in Council (MiC) will have financial power of more than Rs 10 crore but not more than Rs 20 crore. In cities with a population of 5 lakh, the Mayor in Council will have financial power of more than Rs 5 crores but not more than Rs 10 crores.

The municipal commissioner of the cities with more than five lakh population will have financial power to spend up to Rs 5 crores, while those of cities below 5 lakh population will have financial power of Rs 1 crore.

The financial powers of corporation’s had also increased. In a city having a population of more than five lakh population, Corporation will have financial power of more than Rs 20 crores. In a city having a population below 5 lakh, corporations will have power to spend more than Rs 10 crores.

