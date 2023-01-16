Bhopal: Mayor Malti Rai contacts District Legal Service Authority to settle family disputes

Mayor Malti Rai looking into complaints | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Malti Rai has contacted members of District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) to help settle the family disputes of complainants. Family disputes like domestic violence, inlaws’ interference have flooded Mayor Helpline in Bhopal. A large number of women have approached Mayor Malti Rai to intervene in such matters to settle the disputes. This came to notice during review of Mayor Helpline on Monday.

“We are coordinating with DLSA as large numbers of women are approaching me to settle their family disputes. I too feel that I should help them through DLSA and police,” Rai said.

Mayor Helpline was launched on January 1 with an objective to redress public grievances. However, it is receiving complaints pertaining to family disputes too.

“As for complaints related to civic amenities, I have asked officials to keep an eye on them, specially water supply,” Rai added.

Read Also Delhi Mayoral Polls to be reconducted on January 24

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)