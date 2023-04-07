Bhopal: Mayor, chairman, corporators’ honorarium hiked

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An order has been issued to increase the honorarium of the mayor, chairman and corporators of urban bodies and increase their daily allowance for meetings. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced to double the wages and allowances. The order has come into effect from April. Honorarium and daily allowance will be given at the increased rate in May, the order added. According to the order, the mayor of the municipal corporation will now get an honorarium of Rs 22k and allowance of Rs 5k per month. The chairman (speaker) of the municipal corporation will get an honorarium of Rs 18k per month and an allowance of Rs 2,800 and corporators (including nominee and excluding the ex-officio chairman) will get an honorarium of Rs 12k per month.

For meetings of the corporation and its committees, the mayor, chairman, councillors and members nominated by the mayor in the ward committee for attending the meeting of the concerned ward committee will be entitled to receive a daily allowance of Rs.450 per meeting, which will be not exceed Rs 1800 per month. The chairman of the municipal council will get an honorarium of Rs 6k and allowance of Rs 3,600 per month, the deputy-chairman will get a remuneration of Rs 4,800 and an allowance of Rs 1,600 and corporators (including nominee and excluding the ex-officio chairman) will get a remuneration of

Rs 3,600 per month. To participate in the council and its committees, the chairman, vice-chairman, councillors and members nominated by the chairman in the ward committee will get a daily allowance of Rs 390 per meeting, which will not exceed Rs 750 per month.

The chairman of the municipal council will get a remuneration of Rs 4,800 and an allowance of Rs 2200 per month, the deputy-chairman will get a remuneration of Rs 4200 and an allowance of Rs 1600 and corporators (including nominee and excluding the ex-officio chairman) will get a remuneration of

Rs 2800 per month. For participating in the council and its committees, the chairman, vice-chairman, councillors and the member nominated by the chairman in the ward committee will get a daily allowance of Rs. 240 per meeting, which will not exceed Rs 720 per month.