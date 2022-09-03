Bhopal: Mayor allots portfolios to MiC members

Mayor Malti Rai |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Malti Rai allotted portfolios to MiC members before convening its first meeting on Friday. The most important department, water works and sewerage, was entrusted to Ravindra Yeti while Rajesh Hingorani was assigned to the electrical and mechanical department.

Sushma Bavisa has been allotted General Administration (GAD) while Ashok Vani gets public affairs and industries and Anand Agarwal gets planning, information technology.

Chhaya Thakur has been given urban poverty and alleviation and Jitendra Shukla bagged finance and accounts while Manoj Rathore was given Traffic and Transport.

Jagdish Yadav has been given Revenue while RK Singh Baghel has been entrusted with the department of sanitation and solid waste management.

