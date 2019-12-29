Bhopal: Mayawati suspends MLA from party for supporting Modi govt over CAA

BHOPAL: In a major political development, Rambai Parihar one of the two BSP MLAs supporting the Kamal Nath government has been suspended by the BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday for publicly supporting the Narendra Modi-led central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

However, by late noon Rambai got into damage control mode- she told media persons that her statement has been distorted, she added “I believe in BSP Ideology and also respect Behanji (Matawati), if any statement or even a word had hurt her sentiment, I hereby withdraw it.”

However, it was too late as BSP national president Mayawati tweeted on Sunday morning “BSP is a disciplined party and any MP/MLA who violates discipline and party line will face action. In accordance with it only, Rambai Parihar, who is the BSP MLA from Patharia seat of Madhya Pradesh has been suspended from the party. She has also been banned from attending any party program.”

Ex-UP CM also added that in the past too, MLA concerned had been cautioned to work as per the official party line only.

The controversy: Drastic development happened within hours after the BSP MLA from Pathariya seat of supported Narendra Modi government on the CAA. “I congratulate Narendra Modi, Prahlad Patel (union minister and Damoh MP) and Amit Shah for the smooth passage of the CAA. It’s a great decision which should have been taken much before, but it seems those in power the past weren’t competent of taking such decision. I and my family support CAA,” said Parihar.

She claimed, “CAA was essential for giving Indian citizenship to our Hindu population which has been persecuted on the basis of religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. They (Hindus) have been forced to sweep and clean toilets, have been tortured, their temples were demolished in Pakistan, their properties have been captured and their women have been subjected to unimaginable torture there.”

“The amended Act will help our people (Hindus) from there (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh) get Indian citizenship here, but now it’s also time for those from the three nations who have been living here since partition to go back to their land. We don’t want your people (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh) in our land and neither our people (Hindus) will live with you,” she claimed.

Knowing well about the implications of her support to CAA against BSP official line, the MLA said “I’m supporting CM Kamal Nath and not Congress government. Everyone knows good and bad and particularly that there is nothing wrong in CAA. Even CM Kamal Nath possibly knows it well that the CAA is good for the country. But he’s possibly forced to oppose CAA under pressure from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, because these people have always opposed good moves and never done anything good,” she said.

Salvo against Gandhi: After expressing support to CAA and criticising Congress BSP MLA did not stop and went on to make another controversial statement- only this time she targeted none other than father of the nation Mahatama Gandhi. BSP MLA Ramabai accused Gandhi of partition of Indian and said, “Gandhiji nein desh ka batwara toh kar diya thaa, lekin kahin batwara deekh raha hai, barabar hai idhar udhar ki sthiti. Ab to janmo janmo tak Bharat dukhi hi hai Pakistan ke kaaran. Batwara ho bhi gaya aur lagi bhi nahi raha hai ki batwara ho gaya. (Gandhi ji partitioned the country, but is partition visible, the conditions are same on both sides. India is unhappy due to Pakistan for generations. The country was partitioned, but still it didn’t feel like it has happened.”

BJP MLA welcomes statement: Welcoming the MLA’s statements supporting CAA, the state BJP MLA Narottam Mishra said, “Country is above the party, if a MLA is punished for telling truth it is wrong. I support Rambai that she has crossed the political boundaries and supported CAA which is in favour of our nation”.