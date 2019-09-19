Bhopal: Maulana ‘thrashed’ by jail inmates

BHOPAL: A maulana, who has been jailed for shackling a minor boy and beating him at a madarsa, was allegedly beaten up by central jail inmates. Jail authorities have denied that any such incident being taken place on the premises.

Shaad, the maulana of the madarsa was arrested with a Hafiz on Sunday after a madarsa boy was found chained to a bench. The Maulana was arrested and sent to Central jail.

On Tuesday, when he was being taken to meet his family members, one of the jail inmates assaulted him. The maulana later told this to his kin and they in turn reported the matter to authorities.

Dinesh Narware, superintendent of central jail rubbished the charges saying no such incident occurred on the premises.

He said maulana was being taken by another inmate who was deputed to the visitors’ area. As they were heading to meet the visitor, the other inmates and maulana entered into argument over walking properly.

When we were informed about the heated argument between the inmates, we inquired about it and found that it was a minor incident, even the maulana has refused to file any complaint in this regard, said the officer.