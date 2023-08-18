Bhopal: Matrimonial Discord Drives Man To End Life

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up of frequent quarrel with his wife, a 34-year-old man hanged himself to death at his house in Bagsewaniya locality on Wednesday, the police said. Investigating officer Bhagirath Rai told Free Press that Suraj Singh (34), worked with a private company.

The police learnt that frequent disputes and arguments used to take place between the couple, and the situation used to come to such a pass that the duo would end up at the police station sometimes, complaining against each other.

On Wednesday morning, Singh locked himself in his room and tied a noose around his neck to commit suicide. After a few hours, his kin knocked on his door and when he did not respond, they broke the door open to find him hanging. They then informed the cops, who rushed to the spot and began investigations.

Police did not recover any suicide note from the spot, and are thus, probing the case from all angles to ascertain the reason that prompted the man to take the extreme step.