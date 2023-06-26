Bhopal: Masti Ki Pathshala Ends With Play On Environment Protection

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Children sent out a message to save environment through a play, which was staged at Gandhi Bhawan in the city on Sunday.

It was part of the concluding day of a summer camp - Masti ki Pathshala. Akshat Help, Health and Research Society organised the camp every Saturday and Sunday in May and June at three different places in Bhopal. They included Taj Mahal Tappa, Riviera Town and Krishna Housing Society. About 120 children took part in activities related to physical and personality development at the camp .

ADGP Anuradha Shankar Singh encouraged the children. She appealed to take the initiative to reach out to society through children. Former Commissioner of Bhopal Ajatshatru, Secretary of Gandhi Bhawan Dayaram Namdev and social worker Mohsin Khan were present. Neeru Diwakar coordinated the event.

