Bhopal Master Plan work in final stage, Metro to roll in Aug 2023

Urban Administration and Development Minister Bhupendra Singh said Bhopal Master Plan will be prepared shortly

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal(Madhya pradesh): Urban Administration and Development Minister Bhupendra Singh said Bhopal Master Plan will be prepared shortly. Along with this, Bhopal will get the Metro Train by fixed deadline of August 2023. He expressed satisfaction over the progress of Metro project.

Interacting with media persons, he said the work of Bhopal Master Plan is in last phase. By following the guideline of central government, Bhopal master plan has been prepared. It will have planning of sewage as well. After the initial publication, objections will be invited in one month. It will be after this that final shape will be given to Bhopal Master plan.

