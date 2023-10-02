Bhopal Master Plan Will Certainly Get Cancelled, Claims BJP MLA

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that he has demanded that the proposed Bhopal Master Plan be cancelled and it will certainly get cancelled. “We will work on the master plan from a new end,” he asserted.

The MLA made the statement while interacting with the media persons on Monday.

Sharma added that he will not allow injustice to farmers and their lands will remain under the agriculture purpose category. He also spoke about the possibility of bringing agricultural land into other uses such as residential or other so that farmer’s families could be benefitted. He claimed that the government will not work to snatch lives rather it will work for betterment of lives.

Read Also Bhopal: Crime Branch Arrests 12 Liquor Traffickers

The MLA said no one, including farmers or citizens, needs to get appalled regarding the proposed master plan.

Notably, the online hearing on Bhopal Master Plan had been completed a few days ago and now the government is in the phase of rolling out the master plan before the announcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in view of the upcoming assembly elections.

When the online hearing was done, Sharma and another BJP MLA Krishna Gaur had objected to some clauses of the master plan and registered their objection.

A large number of people have objected to the provision of bringing agricultural land and other land into the catchment area or urban city forest. In the meantime, one farmer association even protested by tearing away the copies of the master plan as they perceived it as a threat to their agricultural land.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)