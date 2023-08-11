Bhopal Master Plan Virtual Hearing: 95 People Show Up, Voice Objections, Make Suggestions | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second virtual hearing on objections related to the proposed draft of Bhopal Master Plan 2031 was held on Friday. Out of 138 people, who have registered themselves as the objectors, only 95 turned up for the hearing and voiced their objections and made suggestions.

Urban development and housing department deputy secretary, VS Chaudhary held the online hearing.

Most of the objections were connected with land-use changes, Floor Area Ratio (FAR) in commercial areas and others.

Read Also Rajya Sabha MP From Tamil Nadu Writes Letter To JNU On Of Library For Tamil Studies Centre

Sources in the directorate of town and country planning said that one of the persons raised the issue related to Hathaikheda dam. Different groups, at least 38, were made to hear the different types of objections.

The online hearing has come like a great facility to the applicants as they can join the hearing from anywhere.

One person had joined the online hearing from Rewa and lodged his objections, the source said.

In online hearing, apart from politicians, common people, including businessmen, builders and others have come up with their objections related to land-use changes.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 16.