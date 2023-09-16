Bhopal Master Plan: Report Over Objections Analyzed, To Be Presented To Minister

Representative Image | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Department of urban development and housing is all set to present the report on online hearing over the proposed draft of Bhopal Master Plan to minister Bhupendra Singh in the next three days. There is a possibility that the government may consider making some amendments in the draft as a large number of city residents have raised objections to certain clauses during online hearings.

A senior officer told Free Press the objections and suggestions received during the online hearings over proposed Bhopal Master Plan were analysed map-wise. Shortly the department will give its report to the minister. More than 3000 objections came up during the online hearing and most of them were related to catchment areas and converting agricultural land into green belts. Some objections related to a few roads were also raised during the hearing.

When contacted, urban development and housing principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi told Free Press that all complaints will be contemplated and fair decisions based on merit will be taken. Shortly, the department will present its view over objections on the proposed draft of Bhopal Master Plan to the Minister in concern.

The sources said it seems the state government is in hurry to implement the Bhopal Master Plan before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the state where the assembly elections are slated later this year. The MCC is expected anything after the first week of October.

Notably, as many as 26 groups were made by categorizing the objections. Interestingly some of the elected public representatives of BJP were not happy with the draft of Bhopal Master Plan and have registered their objections during the online hearing. The prominent among them were former Mayor and Govindpura MLA Krishna Gaur and Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma. Apart from this, many intellectuals and prominent citizens had also registered their suggestions and objections at the hearing.

