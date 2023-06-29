Bhopal Master Plan 2031: Objections Raised Over Lowering Base FAR | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People are submitting their objection and suggestions over various proposals made in Bhopal Master Plan-2031. The residents have asked the authorities to make required parking provisions on the area earmarked for commercial areas. Objections have also been received over the over the proposal to lower the base Floor Area Ratio (FAR) in the draft Master plan -2031 which was released on June 3.

Similarly, the residents have also demanded to do away with the ban on non-FAR for safety reasons.

Misrod Residents submitted objections over roads...

Misrod Residents have already submitted objections over the proposed 45 meter road as 30 meter road is proposed in the area. A 30 meter road was already proposed from Khasra no-96, 97(1) to Khasra number -319( Hoshangabad Road) and if a wider 45 meter road is constructed then a portion of many houses will have to be demolished, said Ajay Patidar, Misrod resident.

Objections have also been filed against shifting of flyover from Misrod Railway station to other place in Master plan-2031., “We have filed objection against shifting flyover from Misrod Railway station. It has been shifted to Maple tree,” said New Colonies Welfare Societies Association Sunil Upadhyaya.

CREDAI spokesman Manoj Meek said, “Base FAR should not be less than 1.25 otherwise, properties will become costly.

Residents should be given uniform FAR...

To promote Green building, FAR 0.5 should be given. For a 12 meter wide road or more than it, if only parking of all kinds of vehicles is available only then outlets like clinics, offices should be permitted. In the absence of a parking facility people stop visiting the place. Other people will have to cover long distances even for visiting clinics, pet clinics, diagnostic centres etc. it will increase traffic pressure on the road.

Low density region (LDR) should not infringe rights of residents and residents should be given uniform FAR. Construction has been prohibited in catchment areas while many illegal colonies have come up and now have been legalized. So under such circumstances, minimum construction should be permitted to protect the interest of farmers, he added