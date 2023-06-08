Bhopal Master Plan 2031: Commercial activities to go illegal in Arera Colony, Chuna Bhatti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traders and people engaged in commercial activities are expected to be affected by the amendments made in the mixed land use for Arera Colony, Chuna Bhatti and Vijay Nagar areas under the Bhopal Development Plan 2031.

The commercial outlets running in these residential areas for the last many years will become illegal after the master plan is executed. Many showrooms, outlets, banks and hospitals are operating in these residential areas. In the Bhopal Development Plan 2005, Arera Colony (E-1 to E-5), Chuna Bhatti, Vijay Nagar and a few other areas were identified as Special Residential Areas.

To maintain the identities of these areas, special development parameters were fixed on the basis of available urban infrastructure. However, in the Bhopal Development Plan 2031, higher FAR and mixed activities were proposed which were not suitable for these areas. Henceforth, mixed use activities and FAR parameters have been amended for these areas.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration, had previously served notices on many commercial units running in Arera Colony. The establishments remained but after some time, they again started.

Builders, however, maintain that they will remain unaffected as master plan execution does not take place retrospectively. Besides, even now commercial activities in these residential areas are illegal and so will the authorities be able to check this after the new master plan is executed, they asked.

‘Action taken earlier too, but’

“The commercial establishments, outlets, showrooms and other business activities running in Arera Colony, Chuna Bhatti are illegal, still they are thriving as the people running them enjoy patronage. Now after execution of the master plant, restriction of commercial activities in these areas will depend on authority concerned. But it will be difficult to check it. Despite being illegal, these activities continued to run successfully and could not be stopped earlier and so how can it be stopped now.”

Manoj Meek, CREDAI general secretary

‘Many will be affected’

“There are many people who will be affected by the execution of the master plan. But let the proposal be final.”

Sandhya Chaturvedi, BMC additional commissioner (Revenue)

‘Waiting for details’

“The master plan has been announced, but details are yet to come. Let the entire thing come up. If anything at all happens, it will be for all commercial establishments running in areas from E-1 to E-5 Arera Colony. So it is quite premature to comment at this stage.”

Isha Singh, owner D’décor-- home furnishings-- E-2 Arera Colony,