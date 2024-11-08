 Bhopal: Massive Fire Destroys Goods Worth ₹75 Lakh At Garments Store In Bairagarh; Short Circuit Suspected
It took more than half a dozen firefighters to control the blaze. After hours of efforts from the fire department, the fire was controlled.

Friday, November 08, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-story building in the Bairagarh area of the capital city of Bhopal caught fire in the wee hours of Friday morning. The fire gutted goods worth Rs 75 lakh as the building accommodated a garment store on the ground floor and residential apartment on the first floor

It took more than half a dozen firefighters to control the blaze. After hours of efforts from the fire department, the raging flames could be controlled. Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit may be the cause of the fire.

Further investigations will determine the reason for the blaze.

According to information, a two-story building with a garment shop on the ground floor and a flat on the first floor started spurting out black, thick smoke. The smoke was so dense that people passing nearby spotted the smoke. As they went closer to investigate, they saw a bright orange glow coming out of the garment shop. The blaze was so intense that within minutes it spread from one garment shop to two others situated beside it.

As soon as the fire became apparent to the onlookers, they immediately contacted the fire department. Fire brigades from Bairagarh, Fatehgarh, Gandhinagar, and other fire stations arrived promptly at the spot. It took more than half a dozen fire brigades to put the blaze down. After an hour and half, the firefighters managed to control the blaze.

Goods worth Rs 75 lakh destroyed

The fire was so intense that within minutes, it engulfed all the goods kept inside the three shops it affected. It also turned all the household goods kept in the flat to ashes. No loss of life has been reported, but goods worth Rs. 75 lakh have been turned to ashes. Most of the loss has been the clothing that caught fire.

