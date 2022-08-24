Bhopal: Massive fire breaks out at godown in Karond Galla Mandi

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out on the first floor of a godown in Laxmi Nagar Galla Mandi, Karond on Wednesday morning. Two tankers and three fire tenders doused the fire. The firefighter team battled for over three hours to control the blaze that was reportedly caused due to a short circuit. No human casualty has been reported.

BMC fire control room said that Mahendra Singh had informed about the fire incident. Soon after this, fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire.

Fire officer Arif Khan told Free Press that fire broke out on the first floor of the godown where piles of empty jute sacks were stored. “On reaching the site, we saw massive flames and so more fire tenders were called to contain the blaze,” he added.

In all three fire tenders and two tankers were used to control the flames. Fire tenders from Kabadkhana area were also called. It took at least three hours to douse the fire. However, exact loss caused due to fire is yet to be ascertained