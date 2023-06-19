 Bhopal Massive Blaze: 2542-Sq Metre Area Totally Damaged
Bhopal Massive Blaze: 2542-Sq Metre Area Totally Damaged

The total area of third floor is 1053.36 square metres. Of the total, 634.52 square metres were fully damaged.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The third, fourth, fifth and sixth floor situated in western block of Satpura Bhawan suffered a huge damage in fire incident of June 12. The probe panel constituted by state government to probe Satpura Bhawan fire incident said in its report that all four affected floors had an area of 4213.44 square metres. Of this, 2542.44-square metre area has been damaged totally. The partial damage area measures 1,671 square metres.

The total area of third floor is 1053.36 square metres. Of the total, 634.52 square metres were fully damaged. Apart from this, 418.84 square meter area got damaged partially. Likewise, total area of fourth floor is 1053.36 square metres and of it, 827.06-square metre got damaged completely while 226.30- square metre was damaged partially.

The fifth floor is spread across 1053 square metres and of it, 202.50 square metres got damaged totally and 850.86 square metres got damaged partially.

Sixth floor has a total area of 1053.36 square metres and of it, 878.36 metres got completed destroyed and 175 square metres got damaged partially.

article-image
