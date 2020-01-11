Bhopal: Mass surya namaskar in schools & colleges today

BHOPAL: Mass Surya Namaskar will be held on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary on Sunday schools and colleges across the state.

The programme will start at 9am and will conclude at 10.30. Directions for Surya Namaskar will be relayed from the All India Radio programme. School education minister Prabhuram Chowdhary will remain present at Excellence School.

However, several colleges across the state will not be able to hold Surya Namaskar as it clashes with PSC prelim exams. The PSC prelims will be also be held on Sunday in two shifts. First shift will start from 10am while entry in the classrooms will be given 15 minutes before.