Bhopal: Mass Surya Namaskar In All Schools Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mass Surya Namaskar programme will be held in all schools of the state on Friday morning.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in the programme at Subhash Excellence School in Bhopal. School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh will do yoga with students in Narsinghpur.

The programme will be held simultaneously in a token form. The students of classes 6 to 12 will participate voluntarily in the programme. The students of classes 1 to 5 will be present as spectators.

Youth who was stabbed in road rage dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The youth who was allegedly stabbed by three unidentified men in road rage in front of Rangmahal talkies in TT Nagar on December 21 died while undergoing treatment on Thursday morning, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Lokhande, 19, a painter and a resident of Jawahar Chowk. TT Nagar police station TI Ashok Gautam said Lokhande rammed his vehicle into a bike, which the accused trio was riding. The trio argued with Lokhande, stopped him and then began hurling abuses at him.

When Lokhande protested, one of the accused stabbed him with a knife on his stomach. The youth was taken to Hamidia Hospital, where he died on Thursday morning. SHO Gautam said that till now, they have scanned 50 CCTV footages, but the accused have not been identified. He said that Lokhande’s body was sent for post-mortem on Thursday noon.