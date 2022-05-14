Bhopal: Mass marriage in Piplani; Govt committed to tribals’ uplift, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government is committed to raising the socio-economic standards of tribals. There are continuous efforts to bring tribals into the mainstream of development.

He was addressing the mass marriage function of Gond and Korku couples in Piplani under Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana on Saturday. Piplani is a tribal-dominated village in Sehore district.

Chouhan said the state government increased the amount to Rs 55,000 under the scheme, which takes care of organising marriage to purchase daughter’s household items. Besides, a cheque of Rs 11,000 is given.

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said tribals would be empowered. Rights on forests will be increased. About 20 percent of the amount would be given to local forest committees on sale of forest produce.

Besides, several measures have been taken. For instance, the amount of collection per 100 bundles of tendu patta has been increased from Rs 250 to Rs 300. Decision has been taken to implement the PESA Act. The work of social forest management will be given to tribal groups, Chouhan said.

Impressed by MP Sampatia Uike's speech in Pardi dialect, Chouhan said the government would make all efforts to tribal dialects and culture. CM presented citation and trophy to 49 tribal students who secured first rank in class X and XII, including 6 merit holders.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11:46 PM IST