Bhopal: Masked Men Loot Rs 1 Cr Cash From Jeweller’s Posh Arera Colony Residence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three unidentified men barged into a jeweller‘s house located in E-4, Arera colony locality of Bhopal, and made away with Rs 1 crore, the police said.

The police added that the wife of the jeweller was alone at the house at the time of the incident, and she was held captive by the accused on knifepoint.

Two guards outside Jeweler Dhanvani's house saw three robbers running away. They got suspicious and tried to catch them. With the help of people nearby, they caught one robber, and the other two ran away, leaving a bag with money. The police were called, and they caught the remaining two suspects shortly after.

Zone-1 DCP Ramji Shrivastava told the Free Press that the complainant, Sunil Dhanwani, runs a jewelry showroom in the city. He approached the police on Wednesday late at night, stating that he was at the showroom with his elder son Goldie on Wednesday evening. His daughter-in-law and the little daughter had gone to the boutique, and his younger son Mayank had gone to the market. Mayank's wedding is on the 28th, and the jewelry was kept for that occasion.

He received a call from his wife, who told him that three men arrived at the house at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. As she opened the door, the trio flashed their knives and barged inside the house. They held her captive and broke the almirah to fill the cash money in the bags brought by them. After committing the crime, they threatened her with dire consequences and fled the scene.

The amount robbed was close to Rs 1 crore, Dhanwani told the police. DCP Shrivastava said that all the accused have been captured in the CCTV camera installed in the locality, and the accused shall soon be in police custody.