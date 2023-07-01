Bhopal: Married Woman Kills Self After Dispute With Hubby | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old married woman consumed poison at her house in Ratibad on Friday after she had an argument with her alcoholic husband.

Investigating officer (IO) Akal Singh said that the woman who took the extreme step was Sunita Tomar (24), a resident of Kekadia village in Ratibad. Her husband, identified as Suresh Tomar was an alcoholic owing to which frequent arguments used to take place between the two. On Friday morning, the duo quarrelled over the same, after which Sunita consumed poison.

Brother Takes Sunita To Hospital

Her brother reached the spot and found Sunita lying unconscious. He took her to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The matter was reported to police who sent the body for post-mortem. The post-mortem report is awaited.

Sunita’s kin told police that Suresh would often her after consuming alcohol. The parents brought her back to her house in Sehore. The two had reconciled and Sunita went back to her husband.

