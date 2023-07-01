 Bhopal: Married Woman Kills Self After Dispute With Hubby
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Married Woman Kills Self After Dispute With Hubby

Bhopal: Married Woman Kills Self After Dispute With Hubby

On Friday morning, the duo quarrelled over the same, after which Sunita consumed poison.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Married Woman Kills Self After Dispute With Hubby | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old married woman consumed poison at her house in Ratibad on Friday after she had an argument with her alcoholic husband.

Investigating officer (IO) Akal Singh said that the woman who took the extreme step was Sunita Tomar (24), a resident of Kekadia village in Ratibad. Her husband, identified as Suresh Tomar was an alcoholic owing to which frequent arguments used to take place between the two. On Friday morning, the duo quarrelled over the same, after which Sunita consumed poison.

Read Also
PM To Launch Sickle Cell Disease Elimination Campaign In MP today
article-image

Brother Takes Sunita To Hospital

Her brother reached the spot and found Sunita lying unconscious. He took her to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The matter was reported to police who sent the body for post-mortem. The post-mortem report is awaited.

Sunita’s kin told police that Suresh would often her after consuming alcohol. The parents brought her back to her house in Sehore. The two had reconciled and Sunita went back to her husband.

Read Also
Bhopal: Railway Constable Saves Woman Who Slipped While Boarding Train
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Debadatta Chand Takes Charge As Bank Of Baroda MD & CEO

Bhopal: Debadatta Chand Takes Charge As Bank Of Baroda MD & CEO

Bhopal: Servant Flees With Rs 65 K Given For Grocery Purchase

Bhopal: Servant Flees With Rs 65 K Given For Grocery Purchase

Bhopal: Married Woman Kills Self After Dispute With Hubby

Bhopal: Married Woman Kills Self After Dispute With Hubby

Bhopal: Railway Constable Saves Woman Who Slipped While Boarding Train

Bhopal: Railway Constable Saves Woman Who Slipped While Boarding Train

Kejriwal In MP: From Free Bus Ride For Women To Advance Govt Schools, AAP Chief Makes 7 Promises If...

Kejriwal In MP: From Free Bus Ride For Women To Advance Govt Schools, AAP Chief Makes 7 Promises If...