Bhopal: Markets to stay open 5-days, night curfew relaxed by 2 hrs

The capital city traders have been demanding that they be allowed to operate their business establishments 6-days as was the system practiced in other parts of the state. In Bhopal only the markets remained shut on Saturdays and Sundays, while in the rest of the state, shops kept their shutters down only on Sundays.

Traders have assured to strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms like social distancing, face covering and hand hygiene.

New Market traders association Ajay Dewnani said, “It is a big relief for traders that we can now open shops on Saturdays. We welcome the state government decision. We will support the administration in implementation of the Covid-19 guidelines. We have already suffered huge losses due to lockdown during Eid and Rakshabandhan and now we on our level will ensure that all norms are followed. So now we have to ensure that markets remain open in the coming festive seasons.”