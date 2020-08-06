Bhopal: Markets to stay open 5-days, night curfew relaxed by 2 hrs

BHOPAL: Giving a much required to the traders, the administration has permitted opening of markets sid days a week. As per the new order, the traders will be allowed to run their business establishments on Saturdays as well. Earlier, the administration has allowed opening of markets 5 days a week and all business establishments remained closed on Saturday and Sundays.
Home minister Narottam Mishra in a tweet clarified that there will be uniform lockdown only on Sundays. The administration also relaxed the night curfew allowing the shops to remain open till 10.00pm. The night curfew will come in force from 10.00pm instead of 8:00pm- which was hugely resented by the traders. Even the hotel and restaurants will also remain open till 10:00pm.
The capital city traders have been demanding that they be allowed to operate their business establishments 6-days as was the system practiced in other parts of the state. In Bhopal only the markets remained shut on Saturdays and Sundays, while in the rest of the state, shops kept their shutters down only on Sundays.
Traders have assured to strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms like social distancing, face covering and hand hygiene.
New Market traders association Ajay Dewnani said, “It is a big relief for traders that we can now open shops on Saturdays. We welcome the state government decision. We will support the administration in implementation of the Covid-19 guidelines. We have already suffered huge losses due to lockdown during Eid and Rakshabandhan and now we on our level will ensure that all norms are followed. So now we have to ensure that markets remain open in the coming festive seasons.”
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)