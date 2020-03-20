Bhopal: Markets, petrol pumps to remain closed on 22 March

BHOPAL: Markets and petrol pumps will remain closed and public transport (low floor buses of BCLL) will not ply in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday in state capital after PM Narendra Modi appealed to fight COVID-19.

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 more people were found infected in the country, according to Health Ministry data. Akhil Bharatiya Vyapar Mandal general secretary Anupam Agrawal said markets will remain closed in the state on March 22 following PM’s appeal against COVID-19. “In Bhopal, we will keep shops closed on Sunday,” he said.

MP Petrol Pump Dealers Association member Ajay Singh said petrol pumps will remain closed on March 22 in view of Janata Curfew against COVID-19. “People will not come to refill vehicles, so no use to keeping petrol pumps open,” he said.

BCLL senior officials Sanjay Soni said, “Low floor buses will not ply on March 22 to discourage the crowd gathering after PM Modi’s appeal against corona virus.

According to ICMR data updated on March 20, a total of 206 individuals have been found positive among suspected cases. Among those found positive for coronavirus, 32 are foreign nationals. The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra so far.