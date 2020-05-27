Bhopal: Market opens but no business on day 1, traders not happy with 11am- 5pm timing

BHOPAL: Nearly two months after the shutters were downed following coronavirus-enforced lockdown, the markets in capital city were reopened but the buyers were conspicuous by their absence. Even as the COVID-19 spread remains the main concern, the shopkeepers blaming poor response on blistering heat, have sought the extension of market timing so that business activities can be resumed in true sense.

The shops in the capital city opened nearly after 65 days, on Wednesday, however there were hardly any buyers. The district administration has permitted opening of shops in phased manner from 11am to 5 pm. On Wednesday, the reopened their shops at 11 am and it took them around two hours in putting the house in order, by the time shops was all decked up to welcome the customers it was past noon and customers despite knowing that markers were open chose to remain indoors most likely due to scorching heat. By 5 pm it was time to pull own the shutters . The traders are not happy with the allotted time slot of 11:00 am to 5:00pm, as they believe that intense heat would not allow the people to step out of their houses for shopping. The shopkeepers have demanded the administration to extend the timing of opening shops till 9 PM. They are of the opinion that either the timings should be extended or should be rescheduled between 4pm to 9pm keeping in mind the comfort of the people.

The district administration has categorized the shops and they have been permitted to resume business day wise in New Bhopal, Old City and Bairagarh. On Wednesday,

shops of jewellery, utensil, cosmetics were opened in New Market, 10 Number, while in Old Bhopal textile, electronics and whole sale market resumed business. In Bairagarh, the garments shops were first to open on day 1.

Vishal of JK Mobile Repair at 10 No-market, said, “Today, most of the time was consumed in cleaning. We deal in electronic goods and rodents have damaged many of our goods as shop remind closed for over two months. Customers are coming but the number is very few, however it was the first day and we are hopeful that things would be better in coming days.”

Suresh Wadhwani, cosmetic shops owner at 10 No-market, said, “Everything is ok. We have opened the shop today. However, there was no business on day 1 but is it good that at least the markets are opened now.”

Deepak Chhabara, jewellers, said, “Customers hardly prefer to step out for shopping in afternoon due to intense summer. Intense heat is deterring the customer from stepping out. So administration should either extend timing till 9:00pm or reschedule shop functioning timings from 4:00pm to 9:00pm.”

Kasif Ali, artificial flower seller, said, “ Today (Wednesday) is first day after two months that market opened but there are hardly any customer. And now its time to close. This timing 11-5 timing do not suit the shopkeepers. Administration should consider allotting different time slot keeping in mind intense summer heat.”

Sanjiv Agrawal, jewellers, said, “We have opened shop but dint receive any customer. It was first day, gradually the business will pick up. Today, half of the time went into cleaning and putting the house in order, BY the time the things were all set, it was time to close. As of now, we can just operate on two days in week.”

Navman, purse/bag shop owner, said, “So far no one has come for purchasing purse or bags. Today is first day, but it is ok we are keeping out finger crossed and things will definitely improve in coming days. It is good that administration has taken decision to open the market.”

Mohammed Firoz, a trader at New Market, said, “ In scorching heat, we are here sitting waiting for customers but no one turned up. We deal in locks, keys, steel chains but there were no buyers for these products today. The administration should allow us to operate in evening as customers would come when it is bit pleasant outside uring evening hours. In scorching heat no one is coming to New Market for shopping. ”

Anil Chhabara, jewelers-cosmetics trader said, “ The entire new market is wearing a deserted look as intense heat is preventing customers to move out of their house. On the first day of the opening of shop there was no business. But we hope for the better and situation will surely limp back to normalcy in coming days.”