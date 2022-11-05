e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Market matching system introduced in mandi

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File picture
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department has introduced market matching system to stop the misuse of registration of farmers in mandi. Now under the procurement market matching system, the information about the entry made in the mandi will be displayed at all the designated centres of the district, according to officials.

On entering farmer's name, mobile number, integrated ID (Samagra ID) or Aadhaar card number, farmer registration code, the information about the quantity sold by the farmer in the market can be seen.

After taking a print out of it, it will be given to the centre in-charge after examining it by the nodal officer employed at the center, accordingly. The remaining quantity of the farmer's eligibility will be procured and purchased as per the rules.

An appeal has been made to all the farmers of the district to bring documents like Aadhaar card, farmer registration, Samagra ID etc. along with them so that unnecessary trouble can be avoided.

article-image

