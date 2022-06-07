Bhopal: Market forces have dictated education policy, says Delhi University Professor

Prof Anita Rampal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Market forces have dictated education policy, said Prof Anita Rampal. She was speaking on ‘Impact of New policies on School Education’ on Tuesday – the second day of the 4-day the 17th All India People’s Science Congress (AIPSC) at Extol College in the city. The theme of the event is The Idea of India @75.

Prof Rampal from Delhi University said that there are many flaws in the new education policy, which can deprive a large section of education. There is market intervention in education policy making and its implementation. Marketisation is reflected in India's education model. So many categories of government schools have been created, which in itself shows discrimination.

About the scientific approach, science documentary producer and scientist Gauhar Raza said, “It is not necessary that the scientific approach should reach those who reach the science. It is our great responsibility that the scientific approach should be passed on to this class”.

Senior Health activist Sameer Garg said that schemes like Ayushman card are benefiting private healthcare providers and weakening the public health infrastructure.

Senior Scientist Dr. Satyajit Rath said, initiatives should be taken to promote scientific temper among people. He said that along with the availability of medicines, information about it is also necessary to reach us in pandemic or normal times. “In the absence of information, we are not able to know those things, due to which our health is being affected,” he said.

Many senior scientists, educationists and social workers of the country expressed their views on health, education, privatization and scientific approach.

Besides, workshops were organised in small groups on topics related to science and social development. Participants from different states gave cultural performances in the evening.

Stalls of books and products of different states have been set up. The participants of Andhra Pradesh have put up a live demo stall for scientific explanation of superstitions and misconceptions.

A painting exhibition of senior painter Manoj Kulkarni has been organized along with the statements of various great men and scientists regarding the "idea of India".