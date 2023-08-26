Bhopal: Maoists To Get Rs 4.5L For Laying Down LMG, Rs 3.5L For AK47 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Friday declared the surrender policy for Maoists. The Maoists who will surrender will be given a financial aid of Rs 20 lakh to buy properties or land.

Apart from that, the district relief and rehabilitation committee will give Rs 5 lakh and the amount of reward whichever is higher. They will also be given Rs 1.50 lakh for vocational training, Rs 1.50 lakh for building houses and Rs 50,000 for wedding.

They will also get the benefits under Khadyannya Assistance Yojna (food assistance scheme) and those of the Ayushman Yojna. The Maoists will also get financial assistance for laying down their arms.

If they surrender LMG, GPMC, RPG, sniper rifle and rocket launchers, they will get Rs Rs 4.5 lakh. Similarly, for surrendering AK 47, AK 56, SLR, carbine, and .303 rifles they will get Rs 3.5 lakh.

On the other hand, for surrendering pistols, they will get Rs 20,000 and Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 for giving up explosives. These are the conditions the government has laid in its policy for surrendering of Maoists.

The government will form a state-level committee that will inquire into the benefits being given under the surrender policy. Nevertheless, the Maoists have to reveal the real names and identities of the members of the organisation they are working for and of their cohorts.

They will also have to disclose the sources of financial support and those of the arms. They have to confess to the crimes they committed and tell the public about their surrender.

Once they are found eligible for surrender, their applications will be sent to the district-level relief and rehabilitation committee to help the Maoits. The court will take a decision on the crimes committed by them.

The state government will take a decision to withdraw the cases against Maoists for public good. The government also announced a policy for those who have been harassed by Naxals and anti-Naxal campaign.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)