Bhopal: Many legislators in quarantine because of Saklecha

There is fear among the BJP legislators after Omprakash Saklecha tested positive for covid-19. Agriculture minister Kamal Patel, former minister Paras Jain and many other legislators have gone into quarantine.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also advised those who came in contact with Saklecha to remain in quarantine.

Swab samples of a few legislators have been tested, and those of other MLAs will be examined in a day or two after advice from doctors.

Patel did not go to Maltralaya, but he called officers to his residence for holding talks with them.

The incubation period of covid-19 is 14 days. If someone has come in contact with a corona patient, he develops the symptoms of the disease after 14 days.

The legislators whose swab sample test report was negative have to undergo another examination after two days.

The leaders, present at the BJP office from 17 to 12 for RS elections, are taking precautions. Doctors also advised the legislators that if they see any symptoms of the disease they should immediately seek medical advice.

Meanwhile, the condition of Saklecha and his wife is improving. The couple is not down with fever, and their oxygen level is normal.