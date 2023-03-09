Bhopal: Many important issues yet to be discussed in House, 8 days left

Budget session in progress | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five important days have passed since the Budget session began. Only eight days of the session are left, but the important issues are yet to be discussed. Ergo, there are many issues, including those of the farmers, which have still to figure in the talks. The days left for holding talks on the people-centric issues are only a few. On the fourth day of the session, the House witnessed bedlam on the comments of opposition legislator Jitu Patwari, which blocked the way to discussing many important subjects. After the suspension of Patwari, the throwing of rule book by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra and its tearing by opposition member Sajjan Singh Verma, the proceedings of the House were up in the air.

Breach of privilege motion against Mishra, Verma and another member Vijaylakshmi Sadho is pending before the House. Discussions on budget take a lot of time, as issues are related to various departments. Thus, the legislators have an opportunity to put up their views on different topics in the Budget session. After Holi and Rang Panchami holidays, the Assembly is going to resume from March 13. Efforts are being made to work out a solution, so that it may smoothly function. After the Budget session, the House will have only one more sitting, the monsoon session, since the Assembly election will be held by year-end. As the monsoon session will not last for many days, the budget session is the right time to discuss the issues related to the state’s development.

According to Speaker Girish Gautam, efforts are being made to discuss the important issues. If needed, the House may be run till late hours, he said.

15th House sees less discussion in Budget session

The 15th House saw a little discussion in the Budget session. In 2019, discussions were held for 13 days. In 2020, it was only for two days. In 2021, the discussions were held for 13 days. Similarly, the last year witnessed only eight days of discussion, but it happened because of the covid-19 pandemic.