Bhopal: Manual challan prohibited, Directorate of Treasury issues new OTC policy

Detailed guidelines have been issued in this regard; the counter (OTC) facility has been developed by the finance department to overcome problems faced in online payment during online challan submission through cyber treasury.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 12:40 AM IST
Bhopal police issued challans to the motorists who jumped traffic signals | Files Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The finance department has prohibited manual challans from June 1, according to official information here in Bhopal. OTC facility of challan submission has begun.

Detailed guidelines have been issued in this regard; over the counter (OTC) facility has been developed by the finance department to overcome problems faced in online payment during online challan submission through cyber treasury.

As per the official statement released by the department on Friday, after filling the challan online on the portal of Finance Department's Directorate of Treasury and Accounts- www.mptreasury.gov.in, the depositor will be able to take out the print of the challan and deposit it through cash or cheque in the bank.

Complete details of the challan filled by the depositor will also be transferred to the bank. The amount will be deposited at the bank counter only on entering the generated URN number through online challan, the statement added.

Challans of state departments can be submitted online by tax and fee depositors through the process of OTC, the statement further read.

