Bhopal Manuabhan Tekri Rape: 1 year on, parents still wait for justice

BHOPAL: It has been a year since the rape and murder of 12-year-old girl were committed at Manuabhan ki Tekri but the family members are still waiting for justice. They say that Delhi’s Nirbhaya received justice in seven years but “we don’t know how long will it take for rapists of our daughter to get punishment”.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who was then in Opposition had raised questions over deteriorating law and order in the state under Congress-led Kamal Nath government. He had lambasted the government for rise in crime against women in the state then. But after becoming the chief minister, Chouhan appears to have forgotten the case.

The family members of the girl are now raising this issue on social media and their posts are garnering likes and comments from individuals who want justice for the deceased. They have accused the police for lackadaisical attitude in the case. They say that the police have failed to submit DNA report in the court.

The girl was found dead with her head severely crushed by stones. She had visited Tekri with one of her relatives where two accused Justin Raaz and Avinash Sahoo raped and killed her. Her father told Free Press that DNA report in the case is yet to be submitted in the court but police say that everything is fine.

One of her relatives said the DNA samples were first sent to Sagar and then to Delhi. “We are told that the samples were sent to Hyderabad. We don’t know what the reality is,” he said. He said police have not been supportive.

‘We’ve submitted legal documents’

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manu Vyas said the matter is in court. “We have arrested accused and have submitted legal documents in court after investigation. Court has to give decision now,” he added.