Bhopal: Mantralaya Officials On Mass Leave Today To Press For 11-point Demands

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In support of their long pending 11-point demands, the employees and officials of Mantralaya have decided to go on mass leave on Tuesday. On Monday, they held a large meeting at gate number one of old mantralaya building and tried to attract the attention of state government.

As mark of protest, they wore black badges on their arms and many of them even came in black dress. They were also carrying the placards showing slogans.

Various employees’ organisations of Mantralaya came under the same umbrella and supported the demands. One of the leaders of Mantralaya Officials Subash Yadav condemned officials of Finance Department and accused them for creating obstacles in fulfillment of demands of Mantralaya employees.

He said third phase of agitation would be announced if state government did not accept their demands within a week.

The members of Madhya Pradesh Sachivalayien Karamchari Sangh, Mantralaya Stenographer Association and Madhya Pradesh Mantralaya AJAK Shaka participated in the protest.

The major demands of Mantralaya officials includes salary grade pay of Rs 5000 to section officer and Personal Assistant, the hike in mantralaya allowance as per price index, grade pay of Rs 2400 to Assistant Grade 3, two years hike in service period of class four employees etc.

