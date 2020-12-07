Bhopal: Man’s body found in sack; cops crack the case

Bhopal: The Baghsewania police cracked the murder case of 32-year-old man whose body was found stuffed inside a gunny sack on Monday afternoon.

It was result of a brawl between two friends over a girl that led to the murder. The deceased, Uddhav Joshi, was allegedly strangulated by his friend, Abhijeet Sakalle.

The accused had kept the body with him for nearly 36 hours until he dumped it at an isolated place as the body had begun to decompose.

The body was found stuffed inside a sack at Baghsewania around 2:30 pm on Monday. The man was strangulated to death and the police found wire tightened around his neck.

Uddhav Joshi, a resident of Patrakar Colony at Link Road No. 3, had gone missing on Friday evening. His elder brother, Anubhav Joshi, who is an accounts officer with the statistical department, had lodged a ‘missing persons’ complaint on Saturday.