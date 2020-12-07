Bhopal: Man’s body found in sack; cops crack the case

Bhopal: The Baghsewania police cracked the murder case of 32-year-old man whose body was found stuffed inside a gunny sack on Monday afternoon.
It was result of a brawl between two friends over a girl that led to the murder. The deceased, Uddhav Joshi, was allegedly strangulated by his friend, Abhijeet Sakalle.
The accused had kept the body with him for nearly 36 hours until he dumped it at an isolated place as the body had begun to decompose.
The body was found stuffed inside a sack at Baghsewania around 2:30 pm on Monday. The man was strangulated to death and the police found wire tightened around his neck.
Uddhav Joshi, a resident of Patrakar Colony at Link Road No. 3, had gone missing on Friday evening. His elder brother, Anubhav Joshi, who is an accounts officer with the statistical department, had lodged a ‘missing persons’ complaint on Saturday.
On Monday, a few passersby smelled a foul stench emanating from the sack near Meenakshi Planning City and discovered a body inside. They informed Dial 100 and the Baghsewania police reached the spot.
According to the additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Singh, the deceased worked in a private firm in the Vidhya Nagar area of Baghsewania. He lived with his elder brother and his family. His father was also a retired official of the statistical department.
Singh said the accused called Joshi to his room at Rameshwaram Colony, where they had a dispute over a girl. The accused, in a fit of rage, strangulated Joshi. After realising that he had died, the accused kept the body in some other room and waited for his friend to arrive. On Sunday, they went to Meenalshi Planning City and dumped the body and fled.
After identification of the body, the cops began a probe and, based on the call records, they arrested him.