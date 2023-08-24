Bhopal: ‘Mann Ki Baat Of 140 Crore People’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Swami Vivekananda and Subhash Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader whose leadership has been accepted by the world, said state BJP president and VD Sharma. Sharma was speaking in an inaugural session of five-day marathon seminar ‘Not Out @ 100’ at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday.

TASC International Public Policy Research Center organised the event to mark the completion of 100 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Sharma said that the programme is not ‘Modi Ji's Mann Ki Baat,’ it is the ‘Mann Ki Baat of 140 crore people of the country’. “If we keep in mind the 100 resolutions that have been set in this seminar, then it will be successful,” he added. Convener of the seminar, Raghvendra Sharma said that Mann Ki Baat was started on 3 October 2014 on Vijay Dashami.

“ I contacted his team to get this seminar registered in the Guinness Book of World Records, then he described this idea as a great idea, then we also decided to do this marathon seminar and prepared with our team. By doing this seminar, we have started making the impossible possible,” he said. Retired IAS officer Ajatshatru Srivastava made a resolution on environmental protection in the seminar. The ‘Mann Ki Baat Notout 100 seminar’ will end on Sunday ( August 27) after running continuously for 100 hours, in which various speakers from the country and abroad will join.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)