Bhopal: Manmohan Singh releases MP Vision to Delivery Roadmap 2020-2025

BHOPAL: On completion of one year of Madhya Pradesh government led by Kamal Nath on December 17, a vision document for the next five years- Madhya Pradesh Vision-to-Delivery Roadmap 2020-2025 was released by Ex-Prime Minister and world renowned economist Dr. Manmohan Singh, in presence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath at Minto Hall on Tuesday.

The roadmap contains 6 human development themes of economic prosperity, social equity, cultural harmony, environmental sustainability, infrastructure development and good governance.

It further entails 11 sectors: industrial growth, agriculture and allied sectors, education, public health and nutrition, inclusive growth, culture, heritage and tourism, youth welfare and sports, irrigation, energy and environment, urban development, rural development and good governance.

The roadmap document contains an empirical analysis of strengths, weaknesses and opportunities. It is followed by a gist on principles followed in developing the document.

The approach adopted, and keys areas of the vision has been explained in details including background work for vision development, framework for development, setting overarching agenda and thrust areas, identifying core themes for vision 2025, aspirations for each thematic area, translating aspirations into sectoral priorities and creating the final vision document.

The methodology for developing the vision document that deals with stakeholder interactions, department level interactions and desk research is also given. The main components of the document - background, vision, mission and goals, implementation and monitoring plan and key performance indicators, and index are also given.

This roadmap document would be accompanied by comprehensive key performance indicators (KPIs) for each sector and department to make progress measurable through ongoing monitoring undertaking necessary corrective actions wherever needed.

The Roadmap 2020-2025 is government’s commitment to people for making Madhya Pradesh a thriving and prosperous State where everybody is cared for, their livelihoods are strengthened, and interests protected.

The document envisions short, medium as well as long term objectives of people-centric development in accordance with socio-economic and psychological needs of people particularly women, children, farmers and other marginalised groups.